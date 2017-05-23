Hampton Sheriff’s Office warn citizens of phone scam

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam targeting citizens of Hampton and surrounding areas.

Deputies have received several reports of citizens answering calls from impersonators falsely identifying themselves as deputies and employees of the Hampton Sheriff’s Department.

The caller threatens the victims with arrest warrants due to a missed jury service date. The suspect then states to avoid arrest, immediate payments of $250 to $500 are required. The caller accepts requested payments in the form of Green Dot cards, money orders and cash. Few cases have reported that the suspect goes as far as making pleas to meet victims personally in certain locations to finalize the transaction and satisfy the arrest warrant, according to Hampton Sheriff’s Office.

Collection of fines will be requested through a summons served by your local Sheriff’s Office.

If you get this call, don’t give out any information and never meet any caller anywhere seeking to collect funds to avoid an arrest warrant.

Call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111, Option #4 to file a report.