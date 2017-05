NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say firearms were stolen from a vehicle in Norfolk overnight Tuesday.

Around 9:15 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Delaware Avenue for a reported larceny from a vehicle. The victim told police that between 1:30 a.m. and 9:15 a.m., his vehicle was broken into and four guns were stolen.

Police ask anyone with information about this larceny to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.