Gunfire hits home on Smiley Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the suspect who fired shots in Hampton on Sunday evening.

Around 7:55 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Smiley Road for a report of shots fired. When police got to the scene, they saw multiple juveniles running from the area.

Police say further investigation revealed that several juveniles were standing in a front yard on Smiley Road when someone began shooting in their direction. While canvassing the area, police found a home in the area had been hit by the gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

The day before, an 11-year-old was struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of Smiley Road. The child is expected to recover.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.