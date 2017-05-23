Bicyclist injured at park in Williamsburg, flown to VCU

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man was flown to VCU Medical Center Sunday after being injured on a trail in Williamsburg.

County officials say the man, a biking enthusiast, went over the handlebars of his bike on a popular jump at Freedom Park.

It took emergency crews over 30 minutes to get the man out of the woods and to a medical helicopter. Officials say first responders carried the injured cyclist out by a basket stretcher.

Officials say he was flown to VCU with multiple injuries and was reported in stable condition.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.