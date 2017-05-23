Authorities investigating ‘large volume’ of vehicle break-ins in Isle of Wight

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are investigating a “large volume” of early morning vehicle break-ins reported in Isle of Wight County.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday that the break-ins happened in Carrollton and Smithfield.

The sheriff’s office is asking for any surveillance footage residents may have of the break-ins.

Call the sheriff’s office at 757-357-2151 if you know anything or have security video.

