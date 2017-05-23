Audience: Kam Cares Foundation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was the Kam Cares Foundation, and this weekend is a big deal with Bam Bam’s Spring Jam.
Kelli Webb told us more about the foundation, what’s on tap for the weekend, and how you can get involved.
Bam Bam’s Spring Jam Weekend kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. at the Main in Norfolk with the Kam Chancellor & Friends VIP Reception & Awards Gala hosted by our own Bruce Rader.
Bam Bam’s Spring Jam
Community Cookout & Carnival
Saturday – May 27
Noon – 5 p.m.
Town Point Park – Norfolk
Free & Open to the Public
Celebrity Basketball Game
Saturday at 7 p.m.
Constant Center
Norfolk
Visit KamCaresFoundation.org for tickets to the game and information on this weekend’s events, and to learn more about how you can get involved.