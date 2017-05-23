Armed man robs Fast Trek in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find the man who robbed a Norfolk convenience store Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., police were called to the Fast Trek at 2335 Azalea Garden Road for a robbery. When officers got to the scene, the clerk said a man entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money. The clerk complied and the man took off.

No one was injured.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his late 20s to early 30s and around 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white shirt covering his head, a green bandana covering his face, a black jacket, black jeans and black shoes.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.