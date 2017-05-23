2 gang members plead guilty to their roles in 4 murders, shootings

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two gang members pleaded guilty Tuesday to their roles in four murders and multiple shootings.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Anthony Foye and 28-year-old Alvaughn Davis, both of Suffolk, were members of the Nine Trey Gangsters, a street gang affiliated with the United Blood Nation gang. Prosecutors say United Blood Nation has members in states across the East Coast.

Court documents say Foye, as part of his membership in the gang, murdered Al-Tariq Tynes, Vandelet Mercer, Linda Lassiter and Wayne Davis. The paperwork also says Foye shot two other people in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach and fired gunshots into a Portsmouth home.

Prosecutors say Davis helped conceal Tynes’ body and was the driver during Mercer’s shooting.

Foye pleaded guilty to four counts of murder in aid of racketeering activity, and faces a mandatory life sentence on each count when he is formally sentenced on Sept. 8.

Davis pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, use of a firearm resulting in death and accessory after the fact to a murder in aid of racketeering. Davis has agreed to a sentence of 45 years and is scheduled to be officially sentenced on Oct. 17.