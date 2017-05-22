Suspect in 2014 Hampton homicide arrested in North Carolina

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a suspect in a 2014 Hampton homicide.

Larry Devon Scott, 28, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 21-year-old Tyquan D. Woods.

Around 2:25 a.m. on July 12, 2014, officers were called to the 500 block of West Queen Street for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, police found a 25-year-old Hampton man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, was treated and eventually released.

While canvassing the area, officers learned there was a second gunshot victim lying on the sidewalk in the 200 block of North Back River Road. Police and medics found Woods dead at the scene.

Police say Scott was also wanted for assaulting a police officer on Feb. 18, 2015. At 1:18 p.m. that day, an officer made contact with a suspicious person in the 800 block of LaSalle Avenue. When the officer tried to identify the man, the suspect gave false information. The officer then tried to detain the suspect, who took off running. The officer chased after him, and the suspect pulled out a gun. The officer took cover and the suspect continued running.

Scott, who has a last known address in the 1500 block of Adams Circle, was found in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated maiming, shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and assault on a law enforcement officer.