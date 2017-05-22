‘SHAME’ spray-painted on Confederate monument in downtown Norfolk

By Published: Updated:
Credit: WAVY/Chris Omahen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The word “shame” has been spray-painted on the Confederate monument in downtown Norfolk.

A picture from a WAVY viewer Monday morning showed the word painted on the monument in yellow, all-capital letters.

Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson says they were called about the vandalism around 8:45 a.m.

It is unclear who may have sprayed the word on the monument.

Lori Crouch, a spokesperson for the City of Norfolk, says crews are in the process of removing the paint.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Confederate Monument Vandalism