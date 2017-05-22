Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Hampton Roads, northeast NC

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Hampton Roads region and northeastern North Carolina.

The warning affects Isle of Wight County, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Camden, Chowan, Perquimans Currituck and Pasquotank counties. It remains in effect until 3:30 p.m. for Hampton Roads and 3:45 p.m. for North Carolina.

These severe thunderstorms can cause damage to trees and power lines. Hail, heavy rain, high winds and tornadoes are also possible.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is currently operating on level four wind restrictions.

The CBBT is currently operating with Level 4 wind restrictions. Winds are in excess of 60 mph. — CBBT (@FollowTheGulls) May 22, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates and download the WAVY Weather App to get the latest information.