Police: Suspect fires shot in robbery at Hampton gas station

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating after a shot was fired Sunday during a robbery at a gas station.

Police say the robbery happened at a Pit Stop Exxon gas station on Hardy Cash Drive shortly after midnight on Monday.

An investigation found a suspected entered the convenience store, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk. Before fleeing with cash, police say the suspect fired a shot inside the store.

No one was hurt during the incident, according to police.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this incident.