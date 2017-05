PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a home invasion in Portsmouth.

It happened at 11:28 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Cambridge Avenue.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the incident. One of them sustained minor injuries.

Police do not have a suspect description at this time. If you know anything about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.