Newport News police seek two suspects in Super China robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two suspects in the robbery of a Newport News restaurant.

Around 9:27 p.m. on May 15, officers were called to the Super China, located in the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue, for a reported robbery.

When police got to the scene, they spoke with the victim, a 25-year-old Newport News man, who said the business was robbed. The victim said the men entered the business through the front door, approached the front counter and demanded cash while pointing a gun. The victim took money from the drawers and gave it to the suspects.

No one was injured.

Police described the first suspect as a black male wearing a black hoodie, dark sweatpants, black sneakers and a face mask. He wore a watch on his left hand and had a silver gun. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, dark shorts, black flip flops and dark socks.

Authorities need your help to identify the suspects in this robbery. If you recognize them or know anything about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.