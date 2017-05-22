At least 19 dead in possible suicide blast at UK Ariana Grande concert

MANCHESTER, U.K. (NBC) — At least 19 people were killed and about 50 others were injured after one or more loud bangs were heard Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England, multiple law enforcement told NBC News.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Multiple U.S. officials briefed on the investigation so far said preliminary reports indicate that a single explosion took place outside the arena on the southwest side opposite the Manchester Victoria transit station, which is part of the greater arena complex.

The explosion occurred as the concert ended, catching people as they exited.

Law enforcement sources in both Britain and the United States told NBC News that at least 20 people were killed but that the information was preliminary and subject to change.

Greater Manchester Police said only that there were “a number of confirmed fatalities and injuries” as hundreds of fans fled the arena. Emergency crews rushed to the scene after the possible blasts, which were first reported about 10:40 p.m. (5:40 p.m. ET).

U.S. officials said initial reports from the scene indicated that a number of the casualties might have been caused by a stampede of concert-goers.

New York City counterterrorism police said they were monitoring developments.

“Ariana is okay,” a representative said. “We are further investigating what happened.”

Likewise, Bianca Landrieu, the Boston hiphop star known as Bia, who also performed, tweeted: “Guys we are okay!!!”

British Transport Police said officers were at the arena, which sits atop the Manchester Victoria transit station. All lines to Manchester Victoria were closed, National Rail said in a statement. Northern Railway said the station had been evacuated.

Ivo Delgado, who was attending the event, told NBC News that the concert had just ended when “I just heard a loud bang.”

“People started screaming and going to the other side of the arena,” said Delgado, who said he saw at least one person with blood on his face.

Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City Region, tweeted that his two daughters had been in attendance and were safe.

“But I fear for others,” he said.

