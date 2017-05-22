Man charged in crash that killed Chesapeake student appears in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused of being drunk behind the wheel and killing a Great Bridge High School senior made his first court appearance Monday.

31-year-old Jerode Johnson had his charges read in court. Johnson told the judge he planned to hire an attorney.

Police say Johnson was in his furniture delivery truck Friday afternoon when he crossed into oncoming traffic on Indian River Road and hit Kaitlyn Duffy’s car head-on.

Duffy died at the scene. Her passenger and fellow classmate Sabrina Mundorf is fighting for her life in the hospital.

Over the weekend, friends and family dropped off keepsakes in the spot where the tragedy took place.

Duffy’s parents say she was a bright light and was headed to Virginia Tech in the fall. They told 10 On Your Side that they look forward to talking about how wonderful their daughter was, but just aren’t ready right now.

WAVY News has learned Johnson is no stranger to the court room. He’s been charged in the past with shooting in public, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license in Chesapeake.

Johnson will have a bond hearing after he hires an attorney. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21.