Gunshots damage two vehicles in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the suspect or suspects who fired gunshots Saturday night in Newport News.

At about 11:15 p.m., officers were called to the 11000 block of Warwick Boulevard for a report of gunshots heard. When police got to the scene, they saw several juveniles fleeing from the area of the Grade A Center. Police say there was a party held in the area that had just ended.

Investigators found several shell casings near the edge of a nearby parking lot and Newport Road.

Another officer met with three men at a Dollar Tree down the road, who said they had been shot at. The men pointed out bullet holes on the driver’s side of the vehicle they were standing near. They said a male with no shirt on came out of the party, pointed a gun and started shooting.

Officers also spoke with a 19-year-old Newport News woman, who said she pulled up to the 11000 block of Warwick Boulevard to pick up her younger sister from the party. At some point, the woman told police she heard three gunshots and something hit her vehicle. She said she heard three more gunshots and drove off.

No injuries were reported in connection to this incident.

Police are still investigating. If you know anything about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.