Expect delays, stoppages on I-64/I-264 interchange Monday and Tuesday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Traffic on at the interchange of I-64 and I-264 is expected to be delayed and partially stopped at times due to work by Dominion Energy Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says Dominion will be transferring high-voltage transmission lines to new, taller towers on both sides of I-64.

VDOT says this work is part of Phase I of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project.

Motorists are being cautioned to give themselves extra time or plan alternate routes if traveling in the area between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Traffic from the I-264 east and west ramps to I-64 will see stoppages and delays during this work.

VDOT says Virginia State Police and traffic control vehicles will lead motorists in slow processions of 10 mph starting at Northampton Boulevard on I-64 East and Indian River Road on I-64 West.

This slowing pattern will be repeated several times during the work, and could last as long as 15 minutes.

Curlew Drive traffic will be closed at the I-64 overpass will closed Monday, overnight Tuesday and intermittently the rest of the as Dominion finishes the work.

