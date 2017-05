NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Newport News on Monday.

At about 6:44 p.m., officers and medics were called to the 100 block of Troy Drive for a report of a person not breathing. When first responders got to the scene, they found a man dead in a white vehicle.

Police have not released further information as the man’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.