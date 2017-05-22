Crews continue cleaning up fuel spill near NAS Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are still cleaning up a large fuel spill at Naval Air Station Oceana.

On Thursday, May 11, Navy officials said a leak spilled 94,000 gallons of jet fuel at Oceana. The Navy has offered residents of three neighborhoods near the spill vouchers to temporarily relocate as the cleanup continues.

Officials originally said the spill was expected to be cleaned up within 48 hours, but crews are still working to mitigate the leak. Specialists with the Environmental Protection Agency are monitoring air quality twice a day at 38 locations in the area. The readings have been near zero presence of fuel, according to the Navy. Officials also say the smell of fuel is diminishing.

Workers continue to contain and recover the spill and identify and protect sensitive environmental areas. On Monday, crews began excavating soil in the ditch along London Bridge Road to reduce the potential of the spill affecting wetlands.

NAS Oceana and the City of Virginia Beach are posting updates online.