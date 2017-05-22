Community invited to wake for Chesapeake teen killed in wreck

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Christian wake service to remember Kaitlyn Duffy will be open to the public on Thursday at the St. Stephen, Martyr Roman Catholic Church.

According to Oman Funeral Home, the Duffy family will welcome friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on May 25 at the church on Battlefield Boulevard South.

Duffy, 18, died May 19 when a drunk driver lost control and slammed his truck into her SUV on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach, according to police.

Sabrina Mundorff is the passenger who police say got airlifted from the scene with critical injuries. As of Monday evening, Mundorff remained at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police have charged Jerode Johnson, 31, with driving drunk, felony hit and run and involuntary manslaughter.

Johnson appeared in court for the first time Monday. He told a judge he would soon be hiring a lawyer to represent him. A preliminary hearing was set for July.

Meanwhile, a colleague of Mrs. Duffy started an online fundraising page with a goal of $15,000 to pay for funeral costs and support the family. So far, the community has raised more than $18,000.

Duffy, an honor student at Great Bridge High School, would have graduated June 16. Her family says she planned to go to Virginia Tech in the fall.

Duffy was a member of the cheerleading and swim teams, a violinist in the orchestra, a member of the National Honor Society, past-president of her freshmen and sophomore class and she was awarded the Presidential Award of Academic Excellence, among other honors, according to her online obituary.

Duffy will buried after a private service Friday morning.