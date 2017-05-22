Coast Guard helps 5 on boat off North Carolina coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The Coast Guard has helped a disabled boat with five people on board off the coast of North Carolina.

The Coast Guard said in a news release a 33-foot boat began taking on water near Carolina Beach on Sunday morning.

The Coast Guard at Wilmington was called around 8 a.m. from the boat about 15 miles southeast of Carolina Beach.

A boat from the Coast Guard station at Wrightsville Beach arrived at the scene about a half hour later and gave those on the boat a pump. It escorted the boat to Carolina Beach Inlet, where a tow boat took it to Carolina Beach Boat Yard.

No one was hurt.

