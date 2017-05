PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kerri stopped by Bryant & Stratton College in Virginia Beach to get the details on their Career Life Prep program and how it’s designed to help you even after you graduate.

Bryant & Stratton College

The Fall 2017 semester begins on Wednesday, September 6.

To register, please call:

Hampton (757) 896-6001

Virginia Beach (757) 499-7900

www.bryantstratton.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.