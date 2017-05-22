Aldi hosting job fair Tuesday in Virginia Beach

Photo Courtesy: ALDI USA/Facebook

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Aldi is hosting a hiring event Tuesday in Virginia Beach.

Those interested in getting a job with Aldi can apply at the Holiday Inn located at 5655 Greenwich Road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Positions currently available include:

  • Store Associate – $12.50 per hour
  • Shift Manager – $17.00 per hour

Job requirements include:

  • Must be 18 years or older to apply
  • High school diploma or GED preferred
  • Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday through Sunday
  • Retail experience preferred
  • Drug screening and background check
  • Ability to lift 45 pounds

