Aldi hosting job fair Tuesday in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Aldi is hosting a hiring event Tuesday in Virginia Beach.
Those interested in getting a job with Aldi can apply at the Holiday Inn located at 5655 Greenwich Road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Positions currently available include:
- Store Associate – $12.50 per hour
- Shift Manager – $17.00 per hour
Job requirements include:
- Must be 18 years or older to apply
- High school diploma or GED preferred
- Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday through Sunday
- Retail experience preferred
- Drug screening and background check
- Ability to lift 45 pounds