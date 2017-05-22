11-year-old injured during Hampton drive-by shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – An 11-year-old struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting in Hampton over the weekend is expected to recover, according to police.

Officers are now looking for 22-year-old Erick Osby in connection with the shooting. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hampton Police say officers were called to the 500 block of Smiley Road around 11:19 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to find an 11-year-old boy with a graze wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injury, which is considered non life-threatening.

The investigation determined a man in an older model Mercedes Benz drove by and started shooting at people standing in the front of a home. One of the bullets entered the home, hitting the young victim.

Osby has warrants on file for maiming, shooting into an occupied dwelling and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Call police if you have any information on his whereabouts.