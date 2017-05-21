Virginia Wesleyan locks up first ever World Series trip with 1-0 win over Kean

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – For the first time in program history, the Virginia Wesleyan softball team will play for a national championship. In game two of their best-of-three Super Regional series, the Marlins (48-2), ranked no. 1 in the nation, beat Kean University 1-0, and will now head to Oklahoma City for the Division III College World Series.

“It’s incredible,” said Brandon Elliot, who took over the Marlins program 10 years ago. “You set big crazy goals. We set ‘B-HAGS’- big, hairy, audacious goals- and 10 years ago, to set this goal and be here today, going to Oklahoma City, you don’t even have the right words.”

Jessica Lindsay delivered the only score of the contest in top of the seventh and final inning to break a 0-0 tie, sending a pitch to the wall in straightaway center field. Madison Glaubke scored from second base, and freshman sensation Hannah Hull sealed the win in the circle.

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference Rookie and Pitcher of the Year was near flawless, giving up just one hit and striking out seven in seven innings of work. “I am so excited, I can’t even begin to say,” said Hull.