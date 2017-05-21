Two adults displaced after house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews battled a small house fire in the 200 block of Greenfield Crescent, Saturday evening.

Dispatch received the call at 8:36 p.m., and first units arrived less than 10 minutes later. Residents evacuated before firefighters arrived on scene.

Battalion Chief William Kessinger tells 10 On Your Side, once on scene crews saw light smoke coming from the two-story residence. Firefighters entered the home and found a small fire in an upstairs bedroom. The fire was contained to the bedroom, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

The fire was marked under control at 8:56 p.m. There were no injuries reported during this incident. Two adults were displaced as a result of the fire.

The Suffolk Police Department provided traffic control at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.