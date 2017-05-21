Person killed in East Ocean View shooting

(Photo courtesy of Scott Morehand/WAVY Facebook)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of East Ocean View Avenue and Warwick Avenue, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at  8:55 p.m.

This is the the second homicide in Norfolk on Sunday. Earlier in the day, a 18-year-old was killed in a shooting on Lead Street.

There is no other information at this time.

