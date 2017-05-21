Person killed in East Ocean View shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of East Ocean View Avenue and Warwick Avenue, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 8:55 p.m.

9:10pm – person shot/killed at E. Ocean View Ave & Warwick Ave after gunshots heard in area. PD on scene & prelim invest ongoing. — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) May 22, 2017

This is the the second homicide in Norfolk on Sunday. Earlier in the day, a 18-year-old was killed in a shooting on Lead Street.

There is no other information at this time.

