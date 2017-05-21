One transported after two vehicle accident on Godwin Blvd

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two vehicles were involved in an accident in the 3300 block of Godwin Boulevard on Route 10, Sunday.

Emergency communications received the call at 12:13 p.m. for an accident involving a Ford SUV and a Ford pick-up.

The investigation revealed that a Ford pick-up was traveling southbound on Godwin Boulevard when it was struck by the Ford SUV, causing the pick-up truck to overturn. The pick-up truck was hauling a tank of driveway sealant in its bed and it spilled on the roadway following the accident.

The adult male driver of the Ford pick-up was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no other injuries.

The right hand turn lane from Kings Fork Road to Godwin Boulevard is shut down by Public Works for cleanup of the sealant spill.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.