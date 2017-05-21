Macy Causey makes history with first late model win at South Boston Speedway

SOUTH BOSTON (WAVY) – Yorktown’s Macy Causey, a third-generation driver, has been considered a racing prodigy since first stepping into a car at eight years old. On Saturday night, at 16 years old, Causey earned her first career late-model victory, becoming the first female to find victory lane at historic South Boston Speedway.

Causey, the youngest member of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program, is the granddaughter of Diane Teel, the first woman to win a NASCAR sanctioned race and the first woman from Virginia recognized in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.