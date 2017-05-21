Community gathers to remember Chesapeake teenager killed in accident

Related Coverage Chesapeake teenager killed in Virginia Beach accident; truck driver charged

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A day before the start of the school week, students from across Chesapeake Public Schools came out to remember one of their own.

Police say Kaitlyn Duffy died after a delivery truck struck the vehicle she and a friend were in. Dozens gathered at Great Bridge High School Sunday to remember the senior.

“Standing out there today, I could tell a lot of people weren’t ready to go back to school, it won’t be the same,” says Ashley Reynolds, a student at Great Bridge.

31-year-old Jerode Johnson was driving a delivery truck when he over corrected, cross the median, and struck Duffy’s vehicle. Duffy died but her passenger, who friends say is Sabrina Mundrof, was airlifted to the hospital.

“It’s really hard, graduation is a month away and we just lost two of our seniors, it’s tough,” says Reynolds.

Friends say the two girls were both planning on going to Virginia Tech in fall. Reynolds, who’s been in Dufffy’s class since 8th grade, says it was incredible to see the number of people come out for her.

“It was honestly amazing. There were people there from middle school that went to Grassfield that also knew Kaitlyn that gathered together to remember her and pray for Sabrina and hope that she gets better,” Says Reynolds.

Police say Mundrof is in critical condition.

Reynolds hopes that others in the community will remember her two classmates like her school is doing now, “Keep Sabrina in your prayers and always remember Kaitlyn.”

WAVY News is working to learn more about Johnson’s charges when he faces arraignment.