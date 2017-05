ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people are dead, and three others seriously injured, after a car crash in Roanoke Rapids Saturday.

Police say the two vehicle accident happened around 9:15 p.m. along Hinson St. near the Public Works Department.

Roanoke Rapids Police said one of those who died was a child. The age of the child and other victim have not been released.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.