Virginia’s community colleges tuition to increase

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Community College System board announced the 2017-18 academic year in-state tuition and mandatory fees rate will increase.

Beginning this fall, in-state students will have to pay an additional $4.00 per credit hour, an increase of 2.7 percent. The cost of a typical three-hour class will increase by $12 and the cost of a full-time load of classes for the year will increase by $120.

“Our State Board remains sensitive to the need to ensure higher education is affordable for Virginia families,” said James Cuthbertson, chair of the Virginia State Board for Community Colleges. “Accordingly, today’s tuition decision strikes a careful balance between that need and our commitment to provide an outstanding and worthy educational experience.”

The board also increased tuition for out-of-state students by $4 per credit hour, to a total of $346.85.