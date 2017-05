NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) will deploy from Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday.

The U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is leaving for a scheduled deployment to the 5th and 6th Fleet area of operations.

The ship has undergone several maintenance periods and participated in various exercises since 2015.

The USS James E. Williams had deployed for a 8-month period back in 2014.