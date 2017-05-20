Oceana jet fuel spill cleanup continues

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Crews will continue cleaning up the Oceana jet fuel spill into the weekend.

The Navy is still addressing the immediate financial concerns of the relocated residents, to determine individual needs.

Related: Navy offers temporary relocation to some residents near Oceana fuel spill

Crews will begin excavating soil in the trench along London Bridge Road on Monday but it is not expected to impact traffic.

In addition to the soil removal, crews will check the dams to make sure they weren’t affected by Friday’s rain.

Responders also surveyed impacted areas and continued their field assessments.

Rear Adm. Jack Scorby, the Navy’s Mid-Atlantic Region Commander, said he is optimistic that the operations could transition to the remediation phase sometime next week.