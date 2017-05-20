Norfolk man arrested at Richmond Airport after TSA catches him with gun

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – TSA officials say a Norfolk man was arrested at Richmond International Airport after officers detected a loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on bag on Thursday.

Officials say a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun loaded with 13 bullets was detected inside the man’s carry-on bag as it passed through the security checkpoint X-ray machine.

TSA officers immediately contacted the Richmond Airport Police Department, which responded to the checkpoint, seized the firearm and arrested the man on state weapons charges.

Firearms and firearm ammunition are not allowed in carry-on bags, but can be transported in checked bags.