Navy issues response to BAE layoffs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Naval Sea Systems command issued a statement following the announcement of layoff’s at the Norfolk Shipyard, Friday.

The U.S Fleet Force Commands released this statement to 10 On Your Side:

The U.S. Navy values the workforce in Norfolk and is anxious to get started with this work as soon as possible. In anticipation of a FY17 budget, the Navy issued request for proposals for the three Norfolk avails (Mason, Whidbey Island, Nitze) on April 1, 8, and 22, respectively. Additionally, in conjunction with the May 5 budget signing, the Navy issued an RFI asking industry to accelerate their proposals. Not all industry partners were willing to meet an accelerated competitive proposal submission timeline which resulted in no change to the original RFP submission dates. To date, the Navy has only received proposals on Whidbey Island. The Navy is ready to award these contracts as soon as possible after receiving the proposals. Additionally, the Navy is more than willing to accelerate the scheduled start dates of these availabilities once a contract is awarded.”

BAE Systems announced Friday that 50 people were laid off Friday and another 250 will be laid off in June. Because of that timing, and the fact that the Navy has yet to award contracts to support a larger workforce, they have to do the layoffs.