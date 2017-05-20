Firefighter Combat Challenge wraps up in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge wrapped up at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach.

The fastest and strongest Firefighters from Hampton Roads and around the world competed for the chance to advance to the World Finals in Montgomery, Alabama. They completed in a number of physical challenges based on what firefighters do on the job.

The contestants had to complete a number of physical challenges that are based on what firefighters do on the job. They had to climb a five-story tower with a bundle of hose line on their shoulder, drag a 175-pound dummy the length of the course and complete other challenges that simulate the actual rigors of firefighting. They had to do all this while wearing heavy bunker gear and breathing through a mask.

The record for completing the course is one minute and 15 seconds.