Deadline approaching for voter registration in Va. primaries

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The deadline to vote in Virginia’s June 13 primary elections is this Monday.

Voters can update or check their registration on www.elections.virginia.gov. To register online, voters need their Virginia DMV customer number.

Registration also can be completed at a local voter registrar, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and U.S. armed forces recruitment offices, and at public libraries.

Those who mail in their registration applications must have them postmarked by Monday at 5 p.m.