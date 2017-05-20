David Millis named superintendent at Hyde Correctional Institution

SWANQUARTER, N.C (WAVY) – David Millis has been named the new superintendent at Hyde Correctional Institution in Swan Quarter.

Millis is a 19-year corrections veteran who recently served as assistant superintendent for custody and operations at Bertie Correctional Institution. He began his career as a correctional officer at Pamlico Correctional Institution in 1998 and advancing to the rank of captain.

Millis is a native of Jacksonville, North Carolina and a graduate of Craven Community College. He is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.

Hyde Correctional Institution is a medium-custody prison housing approximately 570 male inmates. It employs a staff of 220 employees and an operates on an annual budget of $17.5 million.