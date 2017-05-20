8 injured after plane hits truck at LAX

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Authorities say eight people were injured when an Aeromexico plane collided into an airport utility truck at Los Angeles International Airport.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says Saturday that two people in the truck were seriously injured and six others in the truck suffered minor injuries.

Authorities say no one was hurt on the flight. The Boeing 737 arrived in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon from Mexico City carrying about 146 passengers and crew.

The plane’s wing was damaged in the collision.

Airport police say Aeromexico flight 642 was taxiing shortly after landing in Los Angeles when it clipped the truck.