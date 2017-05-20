3rd Annual Hampton Roads Lupus Walk held in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 3rd annual Hampton Roads Lupus Walk for a Cure was held at IC Norcom High School in Portsmouth.

Today’s events started with a walk, followed by a number of different performances from dance groups and comedians.

Organizers say their goal for the event was to bring awareness to the disease and celebrate life.

“Now that they see us having fun and promoting it and talking about it, its like it’s easier for them to come out and speak on it now.” said coordinator Kim Wimbish. “Because a lot of the women that I’ve found, it’s not just them affected by it. It’s their mothers, sisters, grandmothers, its through the family.”

77 people who have fought Lupus or Fibromyalgia were also honored at the event.