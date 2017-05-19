Yorktown community helps veteran with home makeover

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton Roads community is stepping up to help a veteran in need.

The Peninsula Remodeler’s Council, which is under the Peninsula Housing and Builder’s Association, is leading the project to remodel the veteran’s home.

“It was in pretty bad shape. Gutters were hanging out the front of the house. The siding was terrible. Most of the windows were broke out. They did not have heat or air for four years,” said Rick Jenkins, who is the chair of the council.

Jenkins says the group was approached by concerned citizens because the veteran’s home was condemned.

“We came out to look at the job. He’s an Air Force veteran. It needed a ton of tender love and care,” Jenkins said about the home.

Dozens of people who specialize in home building, residents, and public officials volunteered their time to fix up the home.

A new roof, new HVAC unit, and new deck were just a few of the many things that were installed.

“It’s going to be a huge transformation,” said Chris Martin, with Ferguson Enterprises.

Those working on the project say it would normally cost around $50,000 for the remodeling but the veteran is getting it for free.

“He’s been a veteran for so long. It’s all we can do to help give back to him,” Martin said.

The veteran did not want to speak with 10 On Your Side on camera, but says he’s thankful for all that’s been done.

“He’s so appreciative. You can tell by the way he’s observing everyone working. He’s amazed,” Martin said.

The home will be finished up this weekend and presented to the veteran, who also has COPD.

Those who were out working say today’s project is what helping out is all about.

“It makes me smile, makes everyone smile.That’s what it’s all about giving back,” Jenkins said.