PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an armed bank robbery in the 2400 block of Airline Boulevard, Friday morning.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 10 a.m. Police say the suspect came into the bank, armed with a gun, and demanded money.

No injuries were reported.

There is no other information at this time.

