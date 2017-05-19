1 adult, 4 minors taken to hospital following water rescue call in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Five people were taken to the hospital Friday following a water rescue call in East Ocean View.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials say crews were called to Community Beach in East Ocean View just before 6:30 p.m. for a water rescue.

Officials say responding units say two people on the shore and three others in the water. A member of Engine 13 put on flotation gear and swam out to one of the victims and helped them return to shore.

A Norfolk police officer also put on flotation gear and swam out to the other two and stayed with them until a Coast Guard crew picked them up.

The officer was evaluated by medics and was not taken to the hospital.

Officials say the five people — one adult and four minors — were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

All the patients were reportedly conscious and appeared in good condition.