Temple member: Person comes forward, admits to burglary at Buddhist temple

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A temple member told 10 On Your Side someone came forward and admitted to committing the crime at the Dong Hung temple.

Surveillance video from the incident showed thieves pick up and carry off a large wooden donation table. The suspects then load it into a car and drive off.

An estimated $4,000 to $5,000 was inside the table at the time.

The temple’s monks want the person who admitted to the burglary to work off his bad karma by doing service work at the temple.

