Suspect strikes officer, drugs found in car in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – An officer was hurt after a confrontation with a suspect in the area of Pocahontas Trail and Howard Drive on May 12.

According to James City County Police, around 2 a.m. an officer on patrol noticed a smell of marijuana coming from a vehicle in a 7-Eleven parking lot. Once the suspect got into the vehicle, he entered the road without stopping and the officer conducted a traffic stop.

The driver of the car, 35-year-old Richard Lee Hughes Jr., was asked to exit the vehicle but did not do so and drove off. While driving off, the officer tased Hughes but he continued to pull away. As he was pulling away, he struck the officer in the arm with the vehicle.

The officer continued his pursuit and eventually Hughes stopped about a half-mile down the road, according to police. He compiled with officers when asked to leave the vehicle and was taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle found the suspected marijuana, heroin and a plastic container of cocaine residue.

Hughes was also found to be driving on a suspended license. He also had warrants out of Hampton and Arlington.

The officer was not seriously injured.