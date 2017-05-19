Va. Beach police investigating serious 2-vehicle accident on Indian River Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say they are investigation a serious two-vehicle crash on Indian River Road.

Police officials tweeted about the crash around 4 p.m., cautioning motorists to use an alternate route.

Indian River Road has been shutdown at Princess Anne Road on the east side of the accident. It is also closed at West Neck Road on the west side of the accident.

Images from Chopper 10 showed what appeared to be an overturned truck blocking both sides a road in Virginia Beach.

