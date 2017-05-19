5 displaced from townhouse fires in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters put out a townhouse fires in the 1200 block of Mill Lake Quarter, early Friday morning.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in around 3:12 a.m. According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, the fire started in one townhome and then spread to two adjoining townhomes. The fire was under control at 3:55 a.m.

Two adults and two children were displaced from one home and have made arrangements. One adult was displaced due to damage to one of the other homes and will be assisted by the Red Cross. The third home did not sustain enough damage for the resident to be displaced.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.