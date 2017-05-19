Official says man tried to breach cockpit door

HONOLULU (AP) — A law enforcement official says a man who caused a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu attempted to access the cockpit of the plane.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The official says the man had “tried to breach the cockpit door” and was taken into custody by federal agents when the plane landed.

The official said the man is likely to face federal charges.

The man was aboard American Airlines Flight 31. The flight landed at 11:35 a.m. in Honolulu.

— Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles